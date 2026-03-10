Air raid sirens sound, but Cyprus fresh produce sector operates normally

Cyprus has been targeted by Iranian retaliation for about a week now. Since March 2 and up to this point, three drone attacks have been announced, one of which was successful as it struck the British military base in Akrotiri, while air raid sirens for the population have sounded several times. Meanwhile, warships and fighter jets from major European countries, including the UK, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Greece, have arrived in Cyprus.

© Sedigep Ltd

"The villages around the British base in Akrotiri have been evacuated and will remain so for at least a few more days. However, so far neither the harvesting nor the trading of our products has been affected. Commercial vessels also continue to arrive at and depart from Cypriot ports according to their scheduled routes," says Mr. Savvas Savva, Financial Controller at the cooperative Sedigep Ltd, based in Limassol.

"In essence, our sector has not been affected at all and will remain unaffected if the war ends soon. However, if it lasts for quite some time, then increases in fuel prices will inevitably pass on to product prices. The war also negatively affects consumer psychology," Mr. Savva notes regarding the outlook of the situation.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Mr. Savvas Savva, Financial Controller at Sedigep Ltd.

At this time, the Cypriot cooperative is focusing on the marketing of potatoes and Tang Gold mandarins. "Things are more challenging in potatoes. They have been affected by the lack of water, while we also have to compete with Egypt, which has flooded the European markets with low-cost products. Our stocks are about 20% lower than usual, but nevertheless, prices are also lower. Plantings for the new harvest have been completed. Judging from the imports of seed potatoes, both for us and for Cyprus overall, the new plantings must be reduced by about 20%."

© Sedigep Ltd

On the other hand, the season for Tang Gold mandarins is developing very positively. "As for Tang Gold, this season quantities and sizes are smaller than usual, also due to the drought, and the harvest will finish at the end of the month. However, we are very satisfied with the fruit quality, as well as with the sales and the prices we receive. People have embraced our Tang Gold and ask for it every year," the executive of the Cypriot cooperative emphasizes.

© Sedigep Ltd

For more information:

Savvas Savva

Sedigep Ltd

Tel: +357 258 73900

Email: [email protected]

https://sedigep.com/