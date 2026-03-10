Post-holiday demand declines, while Chilean plum prices remain low

Following the Chinese New Year holiday and Lantern Festival, foot traffic at fruit wholesale markets has dropped significantly, resulting in varying degrees of price declines for many fruit categories.

Currently, imported apples are mainly sourced from New Zealand, with Royal Gala and Queen apples already available on the market. Gala apples are priced between ¥300–360 (US$41.60–49.90) per box, depending on size, while Queen apples are around ¥400 (US$55.50) per box. Traders note that, given the early stage of the season, the apples currently arriving are of good quality. However, sales have been relatively slow due to the typically higher prices at the beginning of the season.



New Zealand Queen apples (left) and Gala apples (right)

Regarding imported grapes, Autumn Crisp (7.3kg) is priced at around ¥320 (US$44.40) per box, while Sweet Globe grapes range between ¥260–¥360 (US$36.10–49.90) per box depending on the batch and brand. Prices have remained generally stable over the past two weeks. According to traders, prices for Peruvian green grapes have risen significantly compared with previous years. At present, limited arrivals are supporting prices, while post-holiday consumer demand remains weak, leading to slow sales. Chilean Muscat grapes have also experienced a notable price drop over the past two days compared with the first half of the week, mainly due to reduced procurement. As for Australian grapes, many traders are promoting the Spanish ITUM 7 Seedless variety, noting that the currently arriving batches have excellent sweetness and flavor.



Left: Peruvian Autumn Crisp green grapes; Right: Australian Spanish ITUM 7 Seedless grapes

Prices of Chilean plums continue to decline, with some traders describing current levels as "rock bottom." At peak levels, a carton of plums was priced at around ¥160 (US$22.20), while many batches are now selling for approximately ¥110 (US$15.30) per carton. Some traders say that the overall quality of the arriving plums is fairly good, but weak market conditions and subdued demand have continued to push prices downward.



Left: Chilean plums; Right: Australian Sierre Sweet plums

Currently, the most commonly available imported plums on the market include Candy Red, Sweet Mary, Red Phoenix, and Australian Sierre Sweet.

Chinese blueberries are currently in peak season, with prices significantly lower than before the holiday. Blueberries sized 15mm+ are selling for approximately ¥50–70 (US$6.90–9.70) per box, while 18mm+ blueberries are priced at around ¥80–100 (US$11.10–13.90) per box. Some traders report that despite the lower prices, sales volumes remain strong.



Yunnan blueberries (left) and Golden Diamond pineapples (right)

Large Thai coconuts are currently priced at about ¥60 (US$8.30) per box, which is considered a normal level compared with prices exceeding ¥100 (US$13.90) during the same period last year. Some traders mention that relatively few stalls are selling coconuts at the moment. Although supply from production areas is sufficient, the relatively narrow profit margins have dampened traders' enthusiasm.

Golden Diamond pineapples from Hainan, China, are also in peak season. Prices currently range from about ¥80–95 (US$11.10–13.20) per box, depending on brand and size, which is lower than during the same period in previous years. One merchant noted that the market is currently facing abundant supply but weak demand, contributing to the decline in prices.