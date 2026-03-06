South Africa reports record exports despite challenges

South Africa's agricultural sector recorded a strong export performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, highlighting the industry's resilience despite global trade challenges.

According to John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture in South Africa, total national exports reached a record R581.5 billion by the end of the quarter, with agriculture contributing R268.7 billion — the sector's strongest performance since the COVID-19 pandemic. Agricultural exports rose 9% year-on-year, compared with R243.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The growth was achieved despite a stronger rand, stricter regulations in some markets and 30% "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed by the United States.

Exports to the US declined by 36% in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the tariffs. However, increased trade with BRICS+ countries, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) offset the losses.

Africa remained South Africa's largest export destination, accounting for about 53% of agricultural exports. Asia and the Middle East represented 17%, the EU 16%, and the remaining 14% went to other global markets including North and South America.

Among the fastest-growing markets in 2025 were the UK, where exports increased by 21%, and BRICS+ countries, which recorded growth of 31%. Exports to the EU rose by 9%, while intra-SADC trade increased by 8%.

The sector posted an agricultural trade surplus of R24.6 billion in the fourth quarter, up from around R20 billion a year earlier.

Government support through the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan helped unlock R1.2 billion in public and private investment for irrigation upgrades and packhouse expansion, contributing to a 15% reduction in post-harvest losses since 2024.

Key export products included table grapes, maize, berries, wine, citrus, apples and pears, sugar, nuts, fruit juices and wool, with fruits and nuts accounting for around 26% of total agricultural exports in the quarter.

