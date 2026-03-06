Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Dave's Fresh Marketplace, Rhode Island

Fresh produce presentation, diversity, convenience, and quality in American style”

Fresh produce often shows what a supermarket stands for. At Dave's Fresh Market in America, the assortment is not only presented but literally magnified. In the chain's ten stores in Rhode Island, the company presents a fresh produce department with a size, care, and presentation rarely seen in the Netherlands.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

Click here for a photo report of the fresh produce department

The store's roots are deeply embedded in fresh produce. The supermarket chain began in 1969 as a small fruit and vegetable stall in Warwick and over the years grew into one of Rhode Island's best-known supermarket names. It has also been recognised by Forbes as one of Rhode Island's best businesses.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

The (fresh) assortment is always a deliberate reflection of the region, combined with products from further afield: produce from local growers is paired with tropical classics such as avocados and mangoes.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

Refrigeration, dry misting, and flexible displays ensure that products stay fresh and are presented in a visually appealing way.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

