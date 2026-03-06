Fresh produce presentation, diversity, convenience, and quality in American style”

Fresh produce often shows what a supermarket stands for. At Dave's Fresh Market in America, the assortment is not only presented but literally magnified. In the chain's ten stores in Rhode Island, the company presents a fresh produce department with a size, care, and presentation rarely seen in the Netherlands.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

Click here for a photo report of the fresh produce department

The store's roots are deeply embedded in fresh produce. The supermarket chain began in 1969 as a small fruit and vegetable stall in Warwick and over the years grew into one of Rhode Island's best-known supermarket names. It has also been recognised by Forbes as one of Rhode Island's best businesses.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

The (fresh) assortment is always a deliberate reflection of the region, combined with products from further afield: produce from local growers is paired with tropical classics such as avocados and mangoes.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

Refrigeration, dry misting, and flexible displays ensure that products stay fresh and are presented in a visually appealing way.

© Marjet Lubbers-Bruijnse | FreshPlaza.com

Click here for a photo reportage of the fresh produce department