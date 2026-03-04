Kuwait bans food exports and fixes domestic prices for one month

Kuwait has introduced a temporary ban on the export of all types of food commodities and set fixed selling prices as part of measures aimed at protecting consumers and stabilising the domestic market.

The measures were announced by Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai. According to the ministry, the decision will remain in force for one month from the date of issuance.

Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai issued a decision banning the export of all types of food commodities outside the country unless prior written approval is obtained from the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a press statement that the measure is intended to regulate the movement of food commodities during the period in which the decision is in force.

The ministry stated that anyone who violates the decision will be subject to penalties stipulated under Decree-Law No. (10) of 1979.

In a separate measure, the minister also issued a decision to fix the selling prices of all types of food commodities. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the price controls form part of efforts to protect consumers and maintain stability in the domestic market.

The ministry added that it will continue monitoring the markets and will take legal action against any violations related to the implementation of the decision.

