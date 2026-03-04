Iran suspends all agricultural exports as Middle East conflict escalates

Iran has imposed a nationwide ban on the export of all food and agricultural products starting March 3, according to the Iranian Export Confederation. The ban has been communicated to all customs authorities across the country, and no timeline has been provided for its removal.

Earlier restrictions had already been introduced on several agricultural commodities, but the latest measure expands the controls to all food and agricultural exports. According to a government statement reported by the Tasnim news agency, shipments will be blocked "until further notice".

"The government has prioritised the supply of essential goods for the people," the statement added.

Multiple international news outlets describe Tasnim as a "semi-official" news agency associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The export suspension comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions following a series of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. The second round of talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17 ended without progress. A third round of negotiations was held in Geneva on February 26 under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and was viewed as the final diplomatic opportunity to reach an agreement.

No agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz stating that the operations were preemptive.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Iran accounts for around 18 per cent of global pistachio output and 6 per cent of global cherry production.

The tensions have begun affecting trade flows across the region. As the conflict spreads to other countries in the Middle East, Kuwait has also announced a temporary ban on the export of food commodities. According to the Kuwait News Agency, Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai said the measure would "protect consumers and enhance market stability".

Source 1: JustFood

Source 2: Trend News