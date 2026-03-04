Colombian banana exports rise 75.7% in January

Colombia's exports totaled US$4.25 billion in January, an increase of 12.6 per cent compared with the same month in 2025, according to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). The result reflects growth in several sectors, including agricultural products.

Within the agricultural, food, and beverage category, foreign sales increased by 23 per cent to more than US$1.4 billion in January. Fresh or dried bananas were among the products contributing to this growth.

Banana exports increased by 75.7 per cent compared with January 2025. The product was one of the drivers behind the expansion in agricultural exports during the month.

The figures indicate changes in Colombia's export composition as agricultural products increase their share in overseas shipments. The data also shows the role of fruit exports within the country's broader trade performance.

The United States remained the main destination for Colombian exports, accounting for about 32 per cent of total shipments in January. Other destinations included Panama with 6.7 per cent of exports, India with 6.2 per cent, Canada with 6.2 per cent, Italy with 4.2 per cent, Brazil with 3.9 per cent, and Ecuador with 3.3 per cent.

This distribution reflects both established markets and the expansion of trade relationships with other destinations.

While overall exports increased during the month, Colombia's trade performance continues to reflect shifts across sectors. The data indicate that agricultural exports are contributing to the diversification of the country's export basket.

The January results raise questions about whether this growth can be maintained over the coming months as global trade conditions continue to fluctuate. The data nonetheless shows that fruit exports, including bananas, are contributing to Colombia's export performance at the start of the year.

Source: Colombia 1