Brazil increases its watermelon and avocado export supply

Abrafrutas celebrates its tenth anniversary as Brazil's leading association of fruit and vegetable growers and exporters, serving as the sector's official representative in global markets. "Abrafrutas is an association of growers and exporters," states its director, Eduardo Brandão, highlighting that the organization accounts for about 85% of Brazil's exporting farms.

"The association unites producers, cooperatives, and companies from various regions and manages a portfolio of over 20 fruits. The main ones include mango, melon, watermelon, grape, avocado, and banana, along with exotic products like açaí. We represent all Brazilian fruits, both tropical and temperate," Brandão points out.

A key aspect of Abrafrutas' work is providing institutional and promotional support to exporters. Through the Fruits of Brazil Project, funded by APEX-Brazil, the association organizes promotional activities at international fairs and key markets. "This is the role of Abrafrutas: to represent and assist Brazilian fruit growers with their promotion efforts and to showcase the quality, sustainability, and strength of Brazilian fruit worldwide," he stated.

Europe remains the primary destination for Brazilian exports and a key market for the industry. In 2025, 72% of total exports went to Europe, with the United Kingdom and the United States as the next largest markets. France, Germany, and Spain are particularly significant, although Brandão emphasized that "all countries" on the continent are important for the sector.

The market outlook is positive, with the export sector strengthening. In 2025, Brazil set a new all-time export record, with $1.5 billion in overseas sales. The forecast for 2026 is optimistic, with the sector expecting growth driven by favorable weather and increased production in certain categories. "We expect production growth this year," says Brandão.

Certain fruits are experiencing especially rapid growth. For instance, watermelon saw an 84% increase from 2024 to 2025, and avocado production is also projected to rise. Overall, this trend indicates a greater exportable surplus and the strengthening and growth of Brazil as a key supplier of fresh fruit during the off-season.

However, the sector is experiencing logistical challenges. "Logistics is a challenge for us," Brandão acknowledges. Optimizing shipments and reducing transit times are key to ensuring the fruit arrives in Europe in optimal condition. "We are trying to improve every day so that we can reach Europe more easily and in the shortest possible time, while maintaining quality," he concluded.

