Updated report details winter storm damage to Florida produce

Florida's agricultural sector sustained widespread damage following Winter Storms Ezra and Gianna, which brought extended freezing temperatures between December 30, 2025, and February 4, 2026. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 66 of Florida's 67 counties experienced multiple hours of freezing conditions. Estimated total crop losses are approximately US$3.17 billion.

The freeze affected vegetables and melons, citrus, sugarcane, fruits, horticulture, and aquaculture. Producers reported losses linked to crops not ready for harvest, windy conditions, limited storage, labor shortages, and limited crop protection resources. Total estimated losses across all commodities reach US$3,171,103,168.89.

Citrus

Total citrus losses are estimated at US$674,660,336. Production losses for damaged fruit are estimated at US$85,218,736. Citrus tree infrastructure losses total US$327,389,435, while individual tree protective infrastructure damage is estimated at US$41,486,970. Future production losses are estimated at US$220,565,195. Approximately 80% of the total citrus acreage was significantly affected

Fruits and Tree Nuts

Strawberries and blueberries experienced high losses. Production losses to 16,200 acres of strawberries are estimated at 80%, with projected losses of US$306,965,897.29. Blueberry production losses across 6,400 acres are estimated at 90%, totaling US$78,512,400. Combined losses for this sector are approximately US$385 million.

Greenhouse and Nursery

An estimated 63,582 acres of horticultural crops were affected. Floriculture producers reported freeze-related damages estimated at approximately 20% of total crop value, resulting in losses of about US$240 million.

Vegetables and Melons

Total losses in vegetables and melons are estimated at US$718,842,389.60. Tomato losses total US$164,273,849.10, with 80% production loss across 27,900 acres. Sweet corn losses are estimated at US$255,363,251.11, reflecting 100% loss across 45,000 acres. Watermelon losses total US$65,437,343.40. Bell pepper losses are estimated at US$108,380,389.48. Potato losses total US$79,065,000. Cabbage losses are US$21,800,280.81, and squash losses are US$24,522,275.70.

These figures represent preliminary assessments and will be updated as additional data becomes available. The report is intended to inform policymakers of the scale of losses experienced across Florida's agricultural sectors following Winter Storms Ezra and Gianna and to support ongoing recovery and response efforts.

To view the full report, click here.

