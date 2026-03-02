Photo report SEPC Southern Exposure

More than 3,300 members of the produce family came together in Orlando, Florida, last week for SEPC's annual Southern Exposure event, themed From Fields to Families. It was another family affair. During the 3-day event, the Orlando World Center Marriott was pretty much taken over by produce peeps. With the hotel and conference center being connected, most attendees stayed on site for the full three days. This made for an intimate setting and also provided ample opportunities for networking and doing business.

The three-day networking event started with the traditional Tom Page Golf Classic on Thursday. Friday was filled with educational sessions, lunch meetings, and an opening gala. Saturday kicked off with a keynote breakfast and closed with a six-hour trade show where a record number of 316 exhibitors met up with industry friends, colleagues, and buyers one more time.

Click here for the photo report from the show.





© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

Show floor

Some first-time exhibitors were very excited to finally be able to show their products after years on the waiting list. What was new this year was a pre-entry, which allowed buyers to walk the show floor an hour ahead of the official opening and provide additional networking time to Gold and Silver sponsors.

Weather impact

Exhibitors were generally optimistic, but the recent freeze and cold weather in Florida is on everybody's mind. It caused damage across the board, resulting in a limited supply of many items. "It will be a difficult six to eight weeks," said Matthew Giddings with Always Fresh Farms, a Florida berry grower. One tomato grower mentioned they are dealing with a crop loss of 40 to 50 percent. Another grower explained how they protected their watermelon crop by putting styrofoam cups around the plants and using helicopters to spread heat. Although it saved the majority of the crop, it was very labor-intensive and costly. In addition to Florida, other areas of the country, as well as Mexico, have been hit by unusual weather, causing product shortages and high prices on many items.

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

Click here to see the photo report from the show.

SEPC certainly has something special going and it's not only about business. The Terry Voorhees Lifetime Achievement Award, the many charities that receive a significant contribution every year, and the numerous scholarships that are presented are just a few examples. It's the complete package that makes this event special, resulting in a high involvement from industry members.



Next year, Southern Exposure will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott again, from March 4 - 7, 2027.