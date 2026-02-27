New 3,000-tonne freezing complex to be built in Ak-Suu, Kyrgyzstan

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Kyrgyztsentroprodukt LLC have signed a financing agreement for the construction of a modern freezing complex in the village of Ak-Suu, Chui region.

The new facility, covering 5,000 square metres, will have storage capacity for up to 3,000 tonnes of frozen fruit and vegetables, effectively doubling the company's total processing and storage capacity. The project aligns with Kyrgyzstan's National Development Programme to 2030 and is designed to significantly increase agricultural exports.

During peak harvest months, existing storage infrastructure is insufficient to handle incoming volumes, creating risks of post-harvest losses. The new complex will allow uninterrupted procurement of berries and other produce from farmers during peak supply periods.

Export growth has been a key driver behind the expansion. Over the past year, shipments of frozen fruit and berries increased almost fourfold, reaching 3,632 tonnes. During peak harvest, up to 60% of the annual raw material volume enters the market, placing existing facilities under strain. The new hub in Ak-Suu is expected to stabilise procurement flows and ensure compliance with international quality standards.

To secure its raw material base, Kyrgyztsentroprodukt is implementing a programme to supply certified seedlings from Poland and Italy, combined with guaranteed purchase of harvested produce. The initiative is intended to create a vertically integrated value chain, from planting material to export-ready products labelled "Made in KG".

Separately, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has announced plans to develop a state programme to establish a nationwide network of modern cold storage facilities. The proposal followed discussions at the "AgroDialog-2026" forum and aims to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen the country's export capacity.

The programme is expected to be implemented through public-private partnership mechanisms. The government will provide project support, including design, construction oversight, certification, and inventory management advisory services.

