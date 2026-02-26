Jamaica allocates US$0.64 million for banana recovery, warns against imports

The Jamaican government has allocated J$100 million, approximately US$0.64 million, to support recovery in the banana and plantain sector following damage caused by Hurricane Melissa. Agriculture Minister Floyd Green said the industry remains central to Jamaica's food security.

Speaking at the Banana Board's Hurricane Melissa Recovery Programme handover ceremony in St James, Green outlined the scale of the impact. Based on recent assessments, around 4,170 hectares of banana and plantain were damaged during the Category 5 storm, affecting about 7,000 farmers. Estimated crop losses in affected areas reached 93%.

"Basically, all our bananas and plantains were destroyed by Hurricane Melissa," Green said, citing uprooting, flooding, erosion, and nutrient depletion. He added that the sector had been recovering from Hurricane Beryl when Melissa struck.

Banana production had reached 21,000 tons earlier in the year, with 18,900 tons recorded between July and September. Output then declined in the October to December quarter to 15,000 tons of bananas and 12,000 tons of plantains.

The recovery package includes fertiliser support. Of the J$100 million allocated, J$70 million, approximately US$0.45 million, will fund fertiliser vouchers redeemable at approved farm stores. J$27 million, around US$0.17 million, is assigned to direct procurement and distribution of fertiliser, while J$3 million, about US$0.02 million, will cover administrative and logistical costs. Support mechanisms have been adjusted to ensure assistance reaches farmers directly in their communities.

Amid reduced supply, concerns have emerged about calls to import bananas. Green stated that importation is not an option, citing plant health and biosecurity risks linked to Tropical Race 4.

"We cannot afford it, and when I say we can't afford it, I mean from a biosecurity standpoint," said Green. "One wrong move could devastate our entire banana industry."

He warned against unauthorised shipments. "Do not try to sneak in bananas," he said. "You might think you are solving a shortage, but you could be destroying an industry that supports thousands of Jamaicans."

Green noted that TR4, a fungal disease affecting production in parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, remains absent in Jamaica. "Once TR4 enters a country, there is no turning back. We must protect what we have," he said.

Authorities are urging strict compliance with plant quarantine regulations and the reporting of suspicious plant material entering the island.

