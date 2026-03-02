New research shows generational shifts redefine shoppers’ produce purchases

FMI - The Food Industry Association's The Power of Produce 2026, which is based on a survey of consumers about their produce purchases, debuted at the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Exposure 2026 event and reveals fresh produce remains a critical growth driver for food retail, with $97 billion in sales and a two percent increase in unit sales according to Circana. The category's future is increasingly shaped by generational shifts in how shoppers discover, shop and engage with fruits and vegetables.

While Boomers continue to account for more than one third (34 percent) of produce spending, Gen Z is entering the workforce and gaining purchasing power—influencing future growth through digital-first behaviors, online shopping and social media-driven discovery. Millennials similarly rely on digital platforms for meal inspiration and preparation ideas (45 percent), signaling a continued evolution in how younger shoppers interact with the produce department across channels.

© FMI

L-R: Rick Stein, Steve Markenson

"Produce remains one of the most resilient and relevant categories in food retail as it appeals to shoppers' senses with colorful displays and appealing variety," said Rick Stein, vice president, fresh foods for FMI. "For future growth of produce, especially online, food retailers need to be mindful of younger shoppers building new routines around health, convenience and inspiration digitally."

The report finds that generational differences are especially pronounced in how shoppers discover new produce items. Social media plays a growing role for younger consumers, influencing trial, meal planning and experimentation with fruits and vegetables — with 45 percent of Gen Z and millennials finding new preparation methods on social platforms and nearly half of Gen Z (46 percent) trying a new produce item because of social media.

"The data show a clear generational divide in produce discovery," said Steve Markenson, vice president of research and insights at FMI. "Younger shoppers are turning to social media to find new items and new ways to prepare them, making digital engagement a critical driver of fruit and vegetable trial and spurring additional category momentum."

Notably, 10 percent of consumers now use AI tools such as ChatGPT for meal planning, a figure that jumps to 18 percent among millennials, underscoring the rapid adoption of emerging digital planning aids among younger cohorts.

The Power of Produce 2026 delivers insights into how generational preferences are reshaping produce performance, shopper behavior and omnichannel engagement, helping the industry prepare for the next wave of growth and is made possible by Yerecic Label and Southeast Produce Council.

For more information:

Kelli Windsor

FMI

[email protected]

https://www.fmi.org/industry-topics/fresh-foods