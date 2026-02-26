Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN
Agexport, Guatemala

"Exports to the U.S. continue at 0% tariff after Supreme Court ruling"

Following the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which reversed the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, 72.5% of Guatemalan exports to that market will continue to enter with 0% tariffs, according to a technical analysis conducted by Agexport.

According to the entity, the value of exports that remain tariff-free amounts to US$ 3,676.6 million. In contrast, the other 27.5%, worth US$ 1,392.4 million, will be subject to an additional 10% tariff.

The measure will be applied in the framework of the Executive Order under Section 122 published on February 23, which establishes that from 00:01 EST on February 24, 2026, and until 00:01 EDT on July 24, 2026, an additional flat 10% ad valorem tariff will apply to goods entering the United States, subject to exceptions.

The traditional agricultural, apparel, and textiles sectors are among those that will maintain the 0% tariff.

Meanwhile, some of the main sectors that will be subject to the 10% tariff include manufacturing (US$ 684.7 million), non-traditional agriculture (US$ 656.0 million), other products (US$ 35.2 million), and fisheries and aquaculture (US$ 16.5 million).

According to Amador Carballido, director general of Agexport, there have been very few changes with respect to the previous scenario, given that 70.4% of the exportable supply was already tariff-free before the Supreme Court ruling, partly because of the signing of the Bilateral Agreement between Guatemala and the U.S. The organization said that a comparative analysis by tariff heading is also being carried out.

Agexport underlined that it will maintain a permanent technical monitoring of possible additional changes, and that this context must be managed with public-private coordination, technical information, and strategic vision.

The entity is taking part in a technical committee established by the Ministry of Economy (MINECO), with the aim of providing analyses and evidence to allow the remaining 30% of products exported to the United States to be considered for zero tariffs.

It also recommended that exporting companies model scenarios to safeguard margins and operational continuity; review rules of origin and tariff classification (HS); incorporate review clauses for regulatory changes in contracts; optimize costs and logistics; and maintain constant communication with their sectors and export commissions to receive technical updates.

Lastly, the organization reiterated that Guatemala continues to position itself as a reliable partner within supply chains and that it is working in coordination with the authorities to ensure clear and predictable conditions for exports.

For more information:
Agexport
www.export.com.gt

Related Articles → See More