"Exports to the U.S. continue at 0% tariff after Supreme Court ruling"

Following the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which reversed the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, 72.5% of Guatemalan exports to that market will continue to enter with 0% tariffs, according to a technical analysis conducted by Agexport.

According to the entity, the value of exports that remain tariff-free amounts to US$ 3,676.6 million. In contrast, the other 27.5%, worth US$ 1,392.4 million, will be subject to an additional 10% tariff.

The measure will be applied in the framework of the Executive Order under Section 122 published on February 23, which establishes that from 00:01 EST on February 24, 2026, and until 00:01 EDT on July 24, 2026, an additional flat 10% ad valorem tariff will apply to goods entering the United States, subject to exceptions.

The traditional agricultural, apparel, and textiles sectors are among those that will maintain the 0% tariff.

Meanwhile, some of the main sectors that will be subject to the 10% tariff include manufacturing (US$ 684.7 million), non-traditional agriculture (US$ 656.0 million), other products (US$ 35.2 million), and fisheries and aquaculture (US$ 16.5 million).

According to Amador Carballido, director general of Agexport, there have been very few changes with respect to the previous scenario, given that 70.4% of the exportable supply was already tariff-free before the Supreme Court ruling, partly because of the signing of the Bilateral Agreement between Guatemala and the U.S. The organization said that a comparative analysis by tariff heading is also being carried out.

Agexport underlined that it will maintain a permanent technical monitoring of possible additional changes, and that this context must be managed with public-private coordination, technical information, and strategic vision.

The entity is taking part in a technical committee established by the Ministry of Economy (MINECO), with the aim of providing analyses and evidence to allow the remaining 30% of products exported to the United States to be considered for zero tariffs.

It also recommended that exporting companies model scenarios to safeguard margins and operational continuity; review rules of origin and tariff classification (HS); incorporate review clauses for regulatory changes in contracts; optimize costs and logistics; and maintain constant communication with their sectors and export commissions to receive technical updates.

Lastly, the organization reiterated that Guatemala continues to position itself as a reliable partner within supply chains and that it is working in coordination with the authorities to ensure clear and predictable conditions for exports.

For more information:

Agexport

www.export.com.gt