California survey links enforcement fears to farm labor losses

A statewide survey conducted by Michigan State University in partnership with the California Farm Bureau examined the impact of immigration enforcement on farms across California in late 2025 and early 2026. More than 500 farmers from 50 of the state's 58 counties responded.

California accounts for about one-third of the nation's farmworkers and produces more than one-third of U.S. vegetables and about three-quarters of its fruits and nuts. The survey focused on labor availability and operational impact in labor-intensive specialty crop production.

Less than 1% of respondents reported losing workers as a direct result of immigration enforcement. However, about 15% said they lost workers due to concerns related to increased enforcement activity. "There were very few reports of direct immigration enforcement activities on farms," said Zachariah Rutledge. "There was more anxiety and fear among the farming community as a result of general immigration enforcement efforts more broadly."

In total, about 25% of surveyed farmers reported at least one negative outcome associated with immigration enforcement or the atmosphere around it. Eight percent cited operational challenges such as difficulty securing workers, higher labor costs, longer workdays, or shifting operations to nighttime. An additional 7% reported heightened stress among workers or managers.

About 14% of respondents said they reduced production. Reductions included planting less area due to anticipated labor instability or losing crops that could not be harvested. "We haven't seen major food shortages," Rutledge said, adding that production losses were "not trivial."

An Orange County strawberry grower reported that approximately 60% of his 160 workers stopped reporting for two to three months following enforcement activity in the region. "When 60% of our people don't come to work, and we have orders placed, we get behind, and we can't catch up," he said. "Our fruit has to get harvested, or it gets thrown away."

Farmers reported using several responses, including reducing production, relying more on contract labor, and increasing use of the H-2A guestworker program. Labor-intensive fruit and vegetable growers were most likely to use H-2A.

Farm organizations also held training workshops on employer and worker rights under California law regarding immigration enforcement access to worksites. "I think we did a really good job of not only informing the farmworkers of their rights but also the employers and what they can do to protect their fields," said Norm Groot.

Source: AgAlert