Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN
Download the free spreadsheet from CBC Biogard

Pheromones: Correct application timing is key to success

In agriculture, where sustainability and reducing pesticide use for crop protection are increasingly important, the use of sex pheromones to confuse insects (mating disruption) has become a fundamental pillar of integrated pest management. "This technique involves releasing synthetic pheromones to prevent the mating of target insects," explains Francesco Savino, a pheromone expert at Biogard. "It therefore requires precision and proper management to maintain its effectiveness over time."

© CBC Europe

The effectiveness of using pheromones hinges on the technological characteristics of the dispensers, proper management of the method, and a critical factor that is often underestimated and determines the success or failure of the entire crop season: The correct timing of implementation.

Click here to download the spreadsheet

© CBC Europe

Why is it so vital to intervene early?
"Mating disruption does not act as a knock-down insecticide.
© CBC EuropeIts function is purely preventive and requires an adequate concentration of pheromone to be present in the environment before the first adult of the overwintering generation of the target insect appears," Savino continues.

"Timely prevention of mating is essential to avoid exponential population growth in subsequent generations, which would be difficult to manage, even with chemical rescue measures. The published spreadsheet provides a simplified schedule of Biogard spreader application times according to target species to simplify agronomic management and ensure the ideal timing."

© CBC Europe

"The purpose of the spreadsheet is to provide a quick reference for positioning the diffusers in the field. For diffusers that are active against more than one species, installation must be completed before the earliest species' winter generation begins to fly," Savino concludes.

For more information:
Biogard Division of CBC (Europe) Srl
Technical Area
Via Civinelli,1090
47522 Cesena (FC) - Italy
[email protected]
www.biogard.it

Related Articles → See More