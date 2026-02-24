New Zealand venture raises NZ$1.2 million for cultivated fruit technology

Forever Harvest has announced a NZ$1.2 million pre-seed funding round to support the development of cultivated fruit and nut ingredients for the global food and beverage industry.

The investment is led by Sprout Agritech, with support from the Bioeconomy Science Institute and Callaghan Innovation's Deep Tech Incubator program.

Based in Lincoln near Christchurch, Forever Harvest works with food and flavour companies to develop a year-round ingredient supply. The company states that its approach aims to address risks to crop quality linked to disease and climate variability, which can affect pricing and availability.

Cellular horticulture involves growing specific fruit or nut cells in a laboratory environment rather than cultivating a whole plant. This enables the production of cultured cells with defined nutrient profiles, flavours, textures, or functional characteristics.

The company is engaging with multinational food and ingredient companies and has begun collaboration with a global food brand exploring commercial applications of the technology.

"We are targeting growth of edible, whole cells with their unique matrix of aromas, colours, flavours," said co-founder Dr. Jan Grant, who has experience in plant cell culture, plant physiology, and plant genetics.

"Our approach requires minimal land and water, removes seasonality, and eliminates the need for agricultural inputs such as pesticides or fertilisers. It also gives us much greater precision, allowing us to produce specific fruit or nut cells with desired functional properties, including characteristics that may only exist in certain parts of the crop, and deliver them consistently for customers," Dr. Grant said.

Co-founder Mick Riley said the funding will support pilot activity and further engagement with customers. "This investment allows us to progress pilot activity and deepen engagement with customers who are actively exploring new supply solutions," he said.

Forever Harvest was founded by Dr. Jan Grant and Mick Riley, building on technology developed through research at the Bioeconomy Science Institute. The company participated in Sprout's Germinate and Sprout Accelerator programs before securing this funding.

Irene Hao of Sprout Agritech cited early customer engagement and technical expertise as factors in the investment decision.

Dr Gavin Ross of the Bioeconomy Science Institute said the company's formation demonstrates the commercial pathway for research. "It's always exciting to see new ventures formed from research undertaken within the Bioeconomy Science Institute," he said.

The funding will support the expansion of fruit and nut cell lines, pilot-scale production, and collaboration with commercial partners over the coming year.

