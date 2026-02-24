Vietnamese produce exports to EU reach US$477 million in 2025

Vietnam generated US$477 million from fruit and vegetable exports to the European Union in 2025, representing a threefold increase compared to 2021 and a record level.

According to the Customs Department, export growth to the EU over the past five years reflects both an expansion in market scale and a shift in product structure.

Between 2021 and 2025, the average annual growth rate of export turnover to the EU reached 43%. In 2025, turnover increased 53% year on year. This indicates that the EU continues to rank among the faster-growing destinations for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports.

The data point to sustained demand growth in the EU market and an ongoing restructuring of Vietnam's export portfolio.

To maintain this trajectory, the sector is being encouraged to invest in standardized raw material zones, increase the proportion of deep-processed products, and develop sustainable brand positioning within the EU market.

Source: VOV World