Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Vietnamese produce exports to EU reach US$477 million in 2025

Vietnam generated US$477 million from fruit and vegetable exports to the European Union in 2025, representing a threefold increase compared to 2021 and a record level.

According to the Customs Department, export growth to the EU over the past five years reflects both an expansion in market scale and a shift in product structure.

Between 2021 and 2025, the average annual growth rate of export turnover to the EU reached 43%. In 2025, turnover increased 53% year on year. This indicates that the EU continues to rank among the faster-growing destinations for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports.

The data point to sustained demand growth in the EU market and an ongoing restructuring of Vietnam's export portfolio.

To maintain this trajectory, the sector is being encouraged to invest in standardized raw material zones, increase the proportion of deep-processed products, and develop sustainable brand positioning within the EU market.

Source: VOV World

Related Articles → See More