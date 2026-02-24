USDA to purchase fresh fruit and tree nuts under Section 32

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans to purchase fresh fruit and tree nut products for distribution through various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32 of the Act of August 24, 1935.

Solicitations will be issued shortly and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. Hard copies will not be provided. Public WBSCM information is accessible without an account via the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future updates regarding this acquisition, including amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website. Interested parties are responsible for ensuring they have the most current information.

The anticipated contract type is firm-fixed-price. Deliveries are expected to various locations across the United States on a Freight on Board destination basis.

In accordance with Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and agricultural products acquired under this contract must be products of the United States. A product qualifies if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively within the United States. Packaging and container components are the only elements subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as outlined in FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are encouraged to review the AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurement and the relevant product-specific specifications available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet AMS vendor qualification requirements. New vendors may contact Diana Dau, David, or Chelsie Prange via email at [email protected]. Additional details on qualification requirements are available online. Once requirements are met, access to WBSCM will be granted. All bids, bid modifications, withdrawals, and price adjustments must be submitted through WBSCM. Submissions by any other method will be deemed non-responsive.

To receive email notifications regarding AMS solicitations, contract awards, and related updates, interested parties may subscribe through the AMS Commodity Procurement webpage.

Kelli Dawkins

USDA

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov