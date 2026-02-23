Florida freeze losses exceed $3.1 billion across agriculture

Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has released preliminary estimates of losses to Florida agriculture from the recent freezes. Total estimated losses across the state's agricultural sectors exceed $3.1 billion.

"Our preliminary estimate of over $3 billion in agricultural losses makes clear what we already knew: This was one of the most damaging freeze events for Florida agriculture in history. It is also clear that our state's farmers, ranchers, and growers – who we rely on daily to feed and nourish our communities – need timely and substantial support," said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. "I want to thank President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for their unprecedented support for our food producers, especially during times of crisis like this. They know that a strong domestic food supply is critical to our nation's security, and Florida's farmers feed America, especially during the winter. Working hand in hand with producer groups and our congressional delegation, we stand ready to accept and quickly administer federal block grant funding to support our impacted producers to recover, to replant, and to keep our nation fed."

The preliminary estimates cover losses across multiple sectors, including vegetables and melons, citrus, fruits, horticulture, and aquaculture. Estimated losses include $164,273,849 for tomatoes; $306,965,897 for strawberries; $65,437,343 for watermelons; $255,363,251 for sweet corn; $108,380,389 for bell peppers; $79,065,000 for potatoes; $21,800,280 for cabbage; $24,522,275 for squash; $78,512,400 for blueberries; $240,000,000 for greenhouse and nursery; and $674,660,336 for citrus.

The figures are based on data from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Florida Census of Agriculture, USDA Market News, UF-IFAS Preliminary Freeze Event Assessment, and early surveys and communications between the department, industry leaders, and producers engaged in recovery efforts. Estimates will be updated as additional information becomes available.

