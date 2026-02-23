Iowa opens applications for 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is accepting applications for the 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The program supports projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Iowa by increasing demand, yields, or awareness. It is funded through the Farm Bill and administered by the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, which provides funding to each state for sub-awards to eligible applicants.

In Iowa, funded projects must enhance the competitiveness of Iowa-grown specialty crops in ways that benefit the entire industry. Eligible crops include fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, and floriculture.

© Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

"The growth of Iowa's specialty crop sector reflects what we're hearing from consumers across the state. People want more locally grown fruits, vegetables, and horticulture products, and they want to know the farmers behind the food," said Secretary Naig. "Through the continued expansion of Choose Iowa, we've seen how powerful that connection can be when we elevate Iowa-grown foods and beverages in the marketplace. The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is another important tool that can help strengthen our specialty crop industry, support innovation, and increase the availability of Iowa products. I encourage eligible organizations to bring forward strong proposals that build demand and help more Iowans enjoy foods, beverages, and ag products grown right here in Iowa."

The maximum sub-award amount is $30,000. Eligible applicants include Iowa agencies, universities, institutions, producers, industry associations, and community-based organizations. Single organizations, institutions, and individuals may participate as project partners. Applicants must reside in Iowa and/or conduct their business or organizational activities in Iowa and be in good standing.

Grant proposals must be received by the department on or before 4:00 p.m. on March 27, 2026. Application materials and full program details are available on the department's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program webpage.

The department is also establishing a review committee to evaluate and make recommendations on submitted proposals. Individuals interested in serving on the review committee should have knowledge of specialty crops and/or experience in grant writing or grant management, and be able to commit time to the review process. Additional information on reviewer responsibilities and the application form is available on the department's website.

For more information:

Don McDowell

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Tel: +1 515 326 1616

Email: [email protected]

www.iowaagriculture.gov