U.S. produce ads down 1% as citrus leads promotions

Retailers marked several cultural holidays and observances this week. Lunar New Year promotions focused on bok choy, Chinese cabbage, snow peas, garlic, green onions, and daikon radish. Citrus items were also widely promoted for the holiday, particularly pummelos, tangerines, and oranges.

© USDA

With the start of Lent, lemons and limes received increased promotional attention, along with chayote, poblano peppers, and portobella mushrooms. Dates and tomatoes were featured in connection with Ramadan, which also began this week. Potted and cut tulips and daffodils signaled the upcoming spring season.

Total ad volume reached 293,337, representing a 1% decline from the previous week's 295,799. Compared to the same week last year, the total was 4% higher than 282,900.

© USDA

Ad distribution by commodity group was as follows: fruit 168,656 (57%), onions and potatoes 29,298 (10%), vegetables 91,630 (31%), herbs 759, ornamentals 1,698, hemp 198, and honey 1,857. Organic produce accounted for 39,804 ads, or 14% of the total.

The following prices reflect major advertised items with 3,000 or more ads, compared with the same week last year.

© USDA

In fruit, notable year-on-year price increases included seedless grapes per pound (white up 15%, red up 13%) and apple juice (64 oz.) up 11%. Notable decreases included lemons (2 lb. bag) down 17% and avocados down 16%.

For potatoes and onions, 5 lb. bags of potatoes showed increases for round red (up 36%) and yellow type (up 19%). No decreases were reported in this category.

© USDA

For vegetables, no significant price increases or decreases were recorded this week.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov