A locally produced sanitiser that leaves no residue on fruits and vegetables

"When it comes to fruits and vegetables, a balance has to be found between the needs of producers, packers, and the big retail chains, and a European legislator who is increasingly limiting the use of inputs. Sanodyna®, an effective and safe sanitiser that leaves no residue and can thus be used on all fruits and vegetables, surfaces and plants, was developed with a view to sustainability," reports Giuseppe Sgorbati, general manager of the Sgorbati Group.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comEglentin Doka and Giuseppe Sgorbati

"We presented our technology to a large audience of operators at the recent 'Orticoltura in Campo' event, receiving excellent feedback as Sanodyna meets their needs. In addition, university lecturer Stefania Tegli explained the tests carried out and the effectiveness of the sanitising treatments in detail."

If, until now, Sanodyne had been used in nurseries and for vegetable treatments, further trials have given excellent results when it comes to fruit as well, e.g., for the sanitisation of receiving tanks for melons and peaches.

© Sgorbati Group Srl

"This environmentally-friendly product is based on the Electro Chemical Activation (ECA) technology, an innovative process that uses only water, salt, and electricity, leaving therefore no residues. Sanitisation in the fruit and vegetable sector also involves fresh-cut products and even the equipment and the water itself. Consumers are increasingly attentive to the absence of chemical residues in food: Sanodyna responds to this need with a natural, effective, and certified solution."

In the nursery sector, Sanodyna's solution, which is based on the electrochemical generation of hypochlorous acid (HOCl), keeps irrigation water free of pathogens, thereby reducing the formation of biofilm in the pipes, and improving plant health without environmental impact or chemical residues.

