U.S. and Europe study links dietary patterns to lower bowel cancer risk

A long-term study tracking nearly one million adults in the United States and Europe reports that dietary patterns associated with lower inflammation and steadier insulin response are linked to reduced colorectal cancer risk.

Researchers followed participants for an average of 15 years, analysing overall eating patterns in relation to inflammation and insulin response, a hormone involved in blood sugar regulation. Individuals whose diets were less inflammatory and less likely to cause insulin spikes showed a lower incidence of colorectal cancer compared with those consuming more pro-inflammatory or insulin-stimulating diets.

"These results reinforce that colorectal cancer risk isn't shaped by one food or nutrient alone, but by the overall pattern of what people eat day after day," says Mary Playdon, PhD, a researcher in Cancer Control and Population Sciences at Huntsman Cancer Institute and associate professor in the Department of Nutrition & Integrative Physiology at the University of Utah. "What's encouraging is that we saw signs that even relatively small shifts toward healthier eating patterns were associated with meaningful reductions in colorectal cancer risk over time."

The study did not identify a single food as protective. Instead, lower-risk dietary patterns reflected combinations and proportions of foods consumed regularly. These included higher intake of whole fruits and vegetables, particularly green leafy and orange or yellow vegetables, along with beans and other legumes, dairy products, and beverages such as coffee and tea. Reduced consumption of processed foods, including red and processed meats and sugary drinks, was also observed within these patterns.

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers globally, with increasing rates reported among younger adults. While screening continues to play a central role in early detection, the findings position diet as a modifiable lifestyle factor that may contribute to long-term risk reduction.

The study emphasises dietary patterns rather than individual components, indicating that gradual shifts towards less inflammatory eating behaviours may influence colorectal cancer risk over time.

