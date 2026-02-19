Canadian study shows GMO views shaping CRISPR crop perceptions

Research conducted in Southern Ontario, Canada, indicates that public perceptions of gene-edited crops may be shaped by longstanding views on genetically modified organisms. The study, led by researchers from the University of Toronto and McMaster University, examined public understanding of GMOs and CRISPR crops in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton area and assessed how previous GMO debates influence attitudes toward gene editing.

The research team carried out a public survey of adults and conducted interviews with science journalists. Results show ongoing hesitation toward both GMOs and CRISPR-edited crops. Acceptance levels were largely influenced by consumer-related factors, including cost considerations and purchasing behavior.

Journalists participating in the study identified several communication barriers, including limited public understanding of biotechnology, the role of social media, and concerns related to food pricing.

Findings indicate that many respondents do not clearly distinguish between traditional GMOs and CRISPR-edited crops. The researchers note that without improved transparency and communication, CRISPR crops may become associated with the negative perceptions historically linked to GMOs.

The study concludes that science communication will play a central role in shaping public understanding and acceptance of emerging crop technologies in Canada.

Source: ISAAA