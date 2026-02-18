Increased demand from Russia and China boosts Ecuadorian banana exports

The Ecuadorian banana sector has begun the year with increased production and a rebound in international prices, following a period marked by logistical adjustments and calendar effects. Marianela Ubilla, manager of Agzulasa, explains that despite the challenging start, supply was able to stabilize quickly.

© Agzulasa CIA LTDA

"I believe we have had a productive start to the year. The first few weeks, it was difficult to keep up with the demand because we had two public holidays," she stated. The coincidence of December 31 and January 1 with key harvest days led to a temporary decline in volumes. "Ecuador not only lost two days, but we also lost four days of processing," she said.

The recovery was swift. Ubilla reports that in the second and third weeks, volumes grew by about 30%, stabilizing in weeks four and five as the high season's rhythm took hold. Agzulasa plans to increase exports by 25% to satisfy growing customer demand.

Initially, the spot market price corrected downward due to fruit accumulation, but then increased. "In week five, prices rose; now, prices are high, and demand is strong. Currently, a 43-pound box costs between 10.50 and 11 dollars," she said.

Russia remains one of the most active destinations. "Shipments to Russia, usually averaging 1,800,000 to 1,900,000 boxes at this time of year, have increased to 2,100,000, even leading to expanded shipping capacity. China has also demonstrated strong activity, driven by pre-Chinese New Year shipments and a tariff reduction to 7% this year. In the case of the United States, the negotiation of zero tariffs has favored shipments," Ubilla stated.

In contrast, markets like Algeria have yet to restart operations, whereas South Korea keeps a 30% tariff until the trade agreement is officially signed, potentially lowering demand.

"Ecuador's phytosanitary situation is fine. It has improved. There are no recent reports of Fusarium, and problems such as moko remain under control," Ubilla stated.

In 2025, Ecuadorian banana exports increased by 4% to 380 million boxes. This year, if current conditions are maintained, exports could increase by 5 to 6%. "Weather and geopolitical issues might pose the biggest challenges," she stated.

