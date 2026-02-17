California accounts for over 70% of U.S. lettuce and 80% of global almonds

California remains the largest agricultural producer in the United States and a central contributor to domestic and global food supply. The state produces more than 400 agricultural commodities and supplies nearly half of all U.S. vegetables and about three-quarters of all fruits and nuts. In 2024, California farms generated over US$61 billion in cash receipts.

Fruit, vegetable, and nut crops form the backbone of output. By value, leading categories include almonds, grapes for table use and wine, lettuce, strawberries, pistachios, tomatoes, carrots, citrus fruits, and walnuts.

California accounts for over 70 per cent of national lettuce production and nearly all processing tomatoes. It also leads U.S. output in berries, citrus, table grapes, and specialty fruits such as peaches. Other vegetable segments include artichokes, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, spinach, asparagus, squash, and cucumbers.

In tree nuts, California produces about 80 per cent of the global almond supply. Pistachios and walnuts also represent large-volume export crops with international demand.

Geographically, the Central Valley is the most productive agricultural region in the country. Coastal and desert production areas support year-round harvest windows for products such as strawberries, lettuce, grapes, avocados, and tree nuts.

Agricultural exports from California reached approximately US$23.8 billion in 2024. Key export categories include almonds, pistachios, walnuts, wine, table grapes, citrus fruits, strawberries, and processed tomato products. Almonds remain the highest-value export. California ships produce and nut products to more than 150 countries, with Canada, Japan, the European Union, and Mexico among the main destinations.

The production system operates within ongoing constraints. Water scarcity and drought conditions affect irrigation planning, while labor availability influences harvest operations. Trade measures and tariff developments also impact export flows.

To address yield stability and resource efficiency, growers are adopting precision agriculture tools, robotics, and soil monitoring systems. These technologies are being integrated into both open-field and protected cropping systems to improve operational performance.

California continues to supply a broad fruit, vegetable, and nut portfolio to domestic and international markets, maintaining its role in U.S. food distribution and global trade.

