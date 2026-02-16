USDA launches US$1 billion assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers program

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing US$1 billion in Assistance for the Specialty Crop Farmers Program funding for specialty crops and sugar, commodities not covered under the previously announced Farmer Bridge Assistance program. These one-time bridge payments are intended to address market disruptions, elevated input costs, persistent inflation, and market losses from foreign competitors engaging in unfair trade practices that impede exports. Specialty crop producers have until March 13, 2026, to report 2025 acres to the USDA's Farm Service Agency.

"President Trump has the backs of our farmers, and today we are building on our Farmer Bridge Assistance program with the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) Program. Our specialty crop producers continue to feel the negative effects of four years under the Biden Administration, suffering from record inflation, a depleted farm safety net, and delayed disaster assistance," said Secretary Rollins.

"President Trump and the entire cabinet are working every day to fight Bidenflation and lower prices for consumers. If our specialty crop producers are not economically able to continue their operations, American families will see a decrease in the food they rely on, wholesome and nutritious fruits and vegetables. Putting Farmers First is essential to the Make America Healthy Again movement, and we are doing both at USDA by expanding market opportunities and improving the farm economy for all producers. Today's specialty crop announcement builds on our efforts to improve markets for real food in American schools, institutions, and family dinner tables."

The Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program is authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and will be administered by the Farm Service Agency.

ASCF-eligible specialty crops include almonds, apples, apricots, aronia berry, artichokes, asparagus, avocados, bananas, snap and lima beans, dry edible beans, table beets, blackberries, blueberries, breadfruit, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cacao, carrots, cashew, cauliflower, celeriac, celery, cherimoya, cherries, chestnuts, chives, citrus, coconut, coffee, collards, cranberries, cucumbers, currants, dates, edamame, eggplant, endive, feijoa, figs, filbert, garlic, gooseberry, grapes, guava, horseradish, kiwi, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, litchi, macadamia, mango, melons, cultivated mushrooms, mustard and other greens, nectarines, okra, olives, onions, opuntia, papaya, parsley, parsnip, passion fruit, peas, peaches, pears, pecans, peppers, persimmons, pineapples, pistachios, plums, pomegranates, potatoes, pumpkin, quince, radishes, raspberries, rhubarb, rutabaga, salsify, spinach, squash, strawberries, Suriname cherry, sweet corn, sweet potato, Swiss chard, taro, tomatoes, turnips, walnuts, and watermelon.

ASCF payments will be based on reported 2025 planted acres. Producers must ensure acreage reporting is accurate by 5 p.m. ET on March 13, 2026. Commodity-specific payment rates will be released by the end of March. Crop insurance linkage will not be required for the ASCF Program. However, USDA urges producers to utilize risk management tools under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to address price risk and volatility.

