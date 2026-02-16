China to remove tariffs on most African imports from May 1

China has announced that it will eliminate tariffs on imports from almost all African countries from May 1, expanding its existing zero-tariff framework. President Xi Jinping confirmed the policy will apply to all African countries except Eswatini.

The arrangement extends a current policy that benefits 33 African countries and will now cover 53 African nations with which China maintains diplomatic relations. Eswatini is excluded due to its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory under the One China principle.

Under the revised framework, goods entering China from eligible African countries will receive zero tariff treatment. The expansion is expected to increase exports to China, including agricultural produce, raw materials, and manufactured goods.

Kenya, which was not among the 33 countries previously covered, will now benefit from the broader zero-tariff arrangement. In 2025, Kenya exported over Ksh 64 billion worth of avocados.

In January 2026, Kenya and China reached a preliminary early harvest trade agreement granting 98.2 per cent of Kenyan goods duty-free access to the Chinese market. The agreement was structured to increase agricultural exports and address Kenya's trade deficit with China.

The expansion of tariff-free access is expected to facilitate additional trade flows between China and African suppliers. For horticultural exporters, the removal of import duties provides broader market access and may influence long-term supply chain positioning toward the Chinese market.

The policy shift aligns with China's stated objective of strengthening trade relations with African economies under existing economic cooperation frameworks.

Source: Kenyans