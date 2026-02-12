NZ horticulture revenue set to exceed US$9 billion, led by kiwifruit

New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries projects horticulture revenue will exceed US$9 billion by the end of June, representing a 5 per cent increase following a 24 per cent rise the previous year. Horticulture exports are forecast to reach US$9.5 billion by 2027.

Kiwifruit is driving the growth. Export revenue increased by 45 per cent last year and is expected to rise a further 4 per cent this year. Revenue from kiwifruit now exceeds US$4 billion.

MPI Director General Ray Smith said, "It just continues to grow - over $4 billion now, with the result that per-hectare returns for orchards are at great levels. This is phenomenal, it's grown so rapidly, and it's growing at billions of dollars a year – and it's not just out of NZ but also Zespri's international growing areas such as Italy," he says.

Smith added that kiwifruit continues to see a strong international presence. "I certainly have had kiwifruit on the other side of the world, so everyone is eating kiwifruit," he says.

Export volumes for the 2025/26 season are projected to increase by at least 9 per cent to 215 million trays. Zespri estimates per-hectare returns of US$111,471 for green kiwifruit, up 24 per cent, US$182,538 for Gold, up 7 per cent, and US$77,598 for Red, also up 7 per cent. Lower returns for Red are linked to lower yields as newer plantings mature.

Apple exports are also forecast to exceed US$1.2 billion by June 30. China remains the leading market, followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, with India moving into fourth position. Tariffs on apples to India are expected to decline under the forthcoming free trade agreement.

The avocado sector recorded export revenue of US$109 million to June 2025, nearly tripling year on year, supported by exports of approximately 7.6 million trays and firm prices. Revenue is projected to decline by 16 per cent to US$91 million by June 2026 due to increased production and price pressure in Australia. Exports to Asia and Canada have shown growth.

Cherry export revenue is forecast at US$130 million, up 5 per cent from the previous season. Fresh and processed vegetable exports are projected to reach US$750 million in 2025/26.

Source: Hort News