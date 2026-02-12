Dutch organic banana importer grows 25% while prioritizing quality

For Dutch company BioRey and consumer brand Bionana, 2025 was all about growth, learning, and making smart choices. Founder, Ivo van Reij, reflects on an intense year. "It wasn't easy. We faced rising costs, more regulations, and little scale advantage in negotiations," he says.

The focus was, thus, on future-proofing the chain. That meant investing in a new ripening facility, modified logistics, an AI-ready ERP system, new growers, and team expansion. "We want to be future-proof so we, as a smaller challenger, can still make an impact," says Ivo.

A vital step was switching to one ripening facility. BioRey used to work with two sites, but that caused quality and planning problems. "A delay or extra scan could mean we delivered outside specifications." A single location offers more control and customer flexibility.

Also, the Port of Rotterdam proved to be a bottleneck. Prolonged inspection times led BioRey to opt to receive some of its supply via Vlissingen. "It costs more, but we gain certainty and freshness. That's worth it," Ivo explains.

Clearly demarcated expansion

In 2025, BioRey grew by 25%. That, though, is not a goal unto itself. "We don't want to just sell organic bananas. We deliberately choose quality, transparency, and investments in the chain." That means sometimes saying no. They, for example, rejected a temporary volume deal with a regular retailer.

"We prefer year-round partnerships, in good and bad times," Ivo points out. Quality is key, with full traceability per pallet and grower. Problems are reported immediately. "That's how we maintain continuity and trust."

Jointly investing in sustainability

Solid partnerships are essential, too. Along with retailers like Ekoplaza, BioRey invested in solar panels and electric pumps on plantations. "We take joint responsibility. That benefits growers, the quality, and the environment," says Van Reij.

Bionana: visibility and reduced waste

With Bionana, Ivo focuses on consumer awareness. Via food trucks at festivals, the brand reached around one million people in 2025. "We sold bananas that didn't quite meet the highest retail standards. That prevents waste and provides marketing."

Looking ahead

With new clients in Belgium and France, Ivo is optimistic about 2026. "We want to further strengthen the chain, ensure stable quality in stores, and grow to four containers per week." Yet, he warns of uncertainties such as transport costs and exchange rates. Ivo concludes with a clear message for other organic entrepreneurs: "Be bold. With focus, good partners, and a strong story, you can build something unique, even in a tough market." (JG)

