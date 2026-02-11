Chiquita completes banana pan-genome for disease-resistant breeding

Yelloway B.V., a joint venture between Chiquita and KeyGene, has completed a banana pan-genome intended to support breeding of disease-resistant and climate-adapted varieties.

The pan-genome captures genetic variation within Musa acuminata, the species underlying commercial varieties such as Gros Michel and Cavendish. By mapping a broader range of naturally occurring genetic diversity, the project aims to enable more targeted breeding decisions and support long-term varietal development.

Yelloway was established to expand access to banana genetic diversity and advance classical breeding using genomic technologies. The pan-genome was developed using Oxford Nanopore sequencing technology. Innocent Drinks contributed match funding through its Farmer Innovation Fund. Partners across the banana value chain participated in the initiative.

The development comes as the global banana industry faces ongoing pressure from Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4 and Black Sigatoka. These diseases continue to affect production and generate substantial control costs. The pan-genome is intended to improve the identification and selection of genetic traits linked to disease tolerance and adaptation to changing climate conditions.

Professor Gert Kema, board member of Yelloway and emeritus professor of phytopathology at Wageningen University, said the pan-genome expands genomic resolution for researchers. "Imagine the genome as a landscape. To reach your destination, you need a map. Until now, we were driving mainly on highways, enough to reach major cities. But to reach every village, you need GPS coordinates, secondary roads, and sometimes unpaved tracks. The banana pan-genome provides that high-resolution map, allowing us to fully explore the entire genomic landscape of banana."

Fernando Garcia-Bastidas, Head of the Yelloway Banana Breeding Program, added, "The banana pan-genome allows us to analyze, select, and deploy the most relevant genetic material. It dramatically accelerates the development of improved banana varieties resistant to major threats such as TR4 and Black Sigatoka, diseases that endanger the banana as we know it today."

Peter Stedman, Sustainability Director at Chiquita, said, "When we launched Yelloway, we knew the knowledge generated would extend far beyond a single organization. Completing the banana pan-genome is a landmark achievement that demonstrates the value of collaboration across the supply chain and has the potential to advance banana research and breeding worldwide."

The project was presented during Fruit Logistica in Berlin, where the discussion focused on research collaboration and innovation in the banana supply chain.

Yelloway stated that academic researchers will be granted access to the pan-genome through a dedicated web portal to facilitate further research and breeding initiatives.

For more information:

Chiquita

Tel: +41 21 805 7000

Email: [email protected]

www.chiquita.com