Canadian retailer transitions organic banana program

Pattison Food Group has transitioned its organic banana program supplier to Equifruit, a Canadian and female-owned company.

Equifruit is a North American Fairtrade-certified banana importer that works exclusively with farmers approved by Fairtrade International, an organization recognized as one of the most trusted sustainability labels committed to making trade fairer for the people who grow our food. Through this partnership, Pattison Food Group and Equifruit will help support sustainable incomes and improved working conditions for banana growers in Latin America.

"Switching to Equifruit organic bananas is a natural fit for us," said Justin McGregor, general manager, produce & bulk at Pattison Food Group. "They share our values of fairness, transparency and collaboration that benefits everyone, from growers to shoppers."

© EquifruitThe Equifruit team at Pattison Food Group's launch event at its headquarters.

In addition to promoting fairer wages and safer working conditions, the Fairtrade Standards prohibit child labor and provide farmers with support to reduce their environmental impact. A Fairtrade Premium is also paid directly to growers, which provides community funding for projects such as education programs, clean water facilities, and housing improvements.

"In a highly volatile global banana market, Fairtrade provides a level of stability for banana farmers," said Jennie Coleman, president and co-owner of Equifruit. "That stability allows them to invest in a better future for themselves and their communities, and a more sustainable future for the banana industry."

Equifruit Fairtrade organic bananas are now available at the following Pattison Food Group stores: Save-On Foods, PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods and Nesters Market.

