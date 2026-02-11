Global banana industry meets in Mexico to update strategies to address its challenges

The international banana industry will reconvene to examine the primary production, phytosanitary, and commercial challenges facing the sector at the XXV Acorbat International Meeting and the X International Banana Congress, scheduled from April 20 to 23 at the Yucatan International Congress Centre in Merida, Mexico.

© CorbanaThe event will bring together internationally renowned experts, selected by a specialized Scientific Committee, to address key issues related to the sustainability and competitiveness of Musaceae production. Over three days, it will feature 10 thematic sessions, including 11 keynote lectures and 25 technical presentations, as well as roundtables and discussions aimed at fostering direct exchange between specialists and participants.

The opening ceremony is set for April 21, followed by the keynote lecture "Corbana - Costa Rica: 45 Years of Research and Transfer," presented by Dr. Rafael Segura, Director of Research, and Erick Bolaños, Director of Technical Assistance at the National Banana Corporation (Corbana).

According to Dr. Rafael Segura Mena, Director of Research at CORBANA, the current productive, phytosanitary, technological, and commercial challenges require the sector to stay constantly updated and conduct thorough analysis to develop effective solutions for the main issues facing the industry.

Speakers include Dr. Rony Swennen, a banana breeding specialist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture; Dr. Luis Pocasangre, Director General of CATIE; Dr. Carlos Urias, Regional Director of Plant Health at OIRSA; Dr. Altus Viljoen, a Plant Pathology researcher at Stellenbosch University; Dr. Gert H.J. Kema, Professor Emeritus of Plant Pathology at Wageningen University and Research Center; Dr. Ronald Romero, with research experience at multinational companies in the sector; and Dr. Mariano Jiménez, Deputy Manager of Legal Affairs at Corbana.

A key topic at the Congress will be Fusarium Race 4 Tropical (Foc R4T), a significant phytosanitary threat to the global banana industry. The program includes a round table titled "Foc R4T: scientific advances, epidemiology, and global management strategies," moderated by Dr. Miguel Angel Dita. It will cover experiences in Latin America since the outbreak of the fungus in the region and discuss preventative measures in countries where the disease has not yet appeared.

The lectures will be offered in both Spanish and English, with simultaneous translation, enabling participants from different countries to engage fully and facilitating international knowledge exchange.

Interested parties may register online at: www.congresoscorbana.com

For more information:

Corbana

www.corbana.co.cr