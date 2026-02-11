"AI helps growers predict precisely when their produce will be ready for market"

About a year ago, Coöperatie Hoogstraten approached the Flemish consultancy firm Möbius to explore whether strawberry production could be forecast more accurately. What followed was a collaboration in which Möbius developed an AI model: Curv, a machine-learning platform that supports growers in planning and market positioning. The platform is now being brought to market to assist additional grower organisations, with a webinar scheduled for 24 March in collaboration with Heliovision.

"Simply put, the AI model can accurately predict when specific volumes of produce, such as strawberries, will be available," explains Wannes Dewulf of Möbius. "This is important because strawberry production fluctuates widely, and the product has a short shelf life. AI can complement gut feeling with external factors such as weather, solar radiation, and cultivation methods to forecast future yields."

The system uses machine learning and genetic algorithms to continuously learn and improve. "The model works with more than 500 variables and can generate forecasts up to seven weeks ahead, which are updated daily. The result is up to 90% accuracy, enabling companies to plan more effectively: promotions, inventory management, and pricing strategies become more efficient."

Webinar with Heliovision

The project began in collaboration with Coöperatie Hoogstraten, but due to its success, the partners are now exploring opportunities to support other growers and companies. "The free webinar we are organising will last one hour and will delve into the insights we derive from data, predictive modelling, machine learning, and computer vision. We will start with real-life case studies and demonstrate what we can offer different growers from there."

"However, it does require investment, and the project needs to be presented at an appropriately strategic level, so we are primarily targeting larger growers and cooperatives, as well as Dutch players. The webinar will be conducted in English, making it relevant internationally, but our main focus is on the Benelux."

