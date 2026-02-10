Brazil hosts some of world’s largest fruit farms

Brazil is home to some of the world's largest fruit-growing operations, with production systems spanning citrus, coconut, açaí, and jabuticaba. These operations combine large planted areas with mechanisation, digital monitoring, and export-oriented logistics.

Although Brazil is widely associated with grain and livestock production, fruit farming has expanded in scale and structure across several regions. Sector data and company disclosures indicate that large fruit farms in Brazil supply markets across multiple continents and operate year-round production cycles.

In citrus, Brazil remains the world's leading producer. The largest operation is run by Citrosuco, which accounts for about 25 per cent of global orange juice consumption and nearly half of Brazil's output. The company manages 25 orange farms mainly in São Paulo and Minas Gerais, covering more than 80,000 hectares of orchards, alongside supply from partner growers. Citrosuco operates three processing plants and maintains dedicated port terminals in Brazil, the United States, Belgium, Japan, and Australia, supported by a fleet of bulk juice vessels. Orchard management includes digital tracking of individual trees using sensors, drones, and data systems.

Coconut production is led by Só Coco, based in Moju, Pará. The company manages around 20,000 hectares, of which 6,000 hectares are planted with coconut, representing more than 15.5 million trees. The remaining land is allocated to conservation. Peak output can exceed 1 million coconuts per day. Production relies on hybrid varieties that yield up to 220 fruits per tree annually. Similar hybrids are now used on an estimated 70 per cent of Brazil's coconut area.

Açaí has expanded from traditional use to global export markets. Companies such as Açaí Amazonas cultivate irrigated plantations on previously degraded land. A larger-scale project is underway by Shutz Agroambiental in Amapá, where more than 2 million açaí palms are planted across approximately 2,730 hectares. The region's rainfall allows production without artificial irrigation.

Jabuticaba production is centred at Fazenda Jabuticabal in Goiás. The farm spans 130 hectares and contains more than 42,000 jabuticaba trees. In addition to fresh fruit, the operation processes surplus into jams, sweets, ice cream, cachaça, and other products.

Across these crops, Brazil's fruit sector is characterised by large-scale planting, integrated logistics, and diversification into processing and export markets.

