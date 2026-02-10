Southern hemisphere fruit statistics yearbook launched

Southern Hemisphere Fruit Alliance has released the first edition of its Statistical Yearbook 2026. The publication was officially unveiled last week during Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

The Statistical Yearbook is intended as an annual reference outlining developments in fruit production and exports from the Southern Hemisphere, based on verified data and analytical input from industry representatives. The launch took place at the Fresh Produce Forum and was attended by sector stakeholders and media.

Opening the event, SFA vice-president Jorge de Souza of Abrafrutas referred to the sector's focus on supplying global markets while maintaining production viability. He stated: "Sustainability is the core of our business. Our production systems preserve and protect the environment, and our industry guarantees the well-being of millions of farmers, workers, their families, and communities involved in supply chains for fruits throughout the Southern Hemisphere".

© Southern Hemisphere Fruit Alliance

SFA's Ellen Pay, Jorge de Souza of Abrafrutas, Wayne Prowse of Fresh Intelligence/Citrus Australia, Conrad Burger of Sati, Fhumulani Ratshitanga of Fruit South Africa, Nina Viljoen of Sati, Piero Razeto of Agap, Iván Marambio of Frutas de Chile, and Linda Nielsen of the Horticultural Development Council, Zimbabwe

De Souza also pointed to the need for cooperation within the industry. "The trading environment in which we currently operate presents new, profound challenges every day," he said. "In a world of constant change, it is imperative for businesses and organizations to work together to identify and find synergies between solutions that allow us to continue building fair and sustainable supply chains for our fruits".

The presentation of the Statistical Yearbook was led by Nina Viljoen of the South African Table Grape Industry and Conrad Burger of SATI, both co-leaders of the SFA Working Group on Statistics. Their session included an overview of current global trends affecting the fruit sector.

Country-level contributions were provided by SFA member organisations, including Citrus Australia, Abrafrutas, Frutas de Chile, the Association of Agricultural Producer Guilds of Peru, Fruit South Africa, and the Horticultural Development Council. Speakers from each organisation discussed recent developments and export dynamics within their respective industries.

Following the presentations, De Souza commented on the broader context of the publication, stating: "Through the Alliance, our industry is unifying the field. Our new Yearbook shows that producers and exporters in the Southern Hemisphere are at the forefront of innovation to meet the demand for delicious, safe, and sustainable fruit from consumers worldwide".

Piero Razeto of AGAP, also co-leader of the SFA Working Group on Statistics, invited participants to access the publication online. He said: "Wherever you work in the fresh fruit industry, the SFA Statistical Yearbook will prove an invaluable aid to making the best decisions and achieving your desired business results".

