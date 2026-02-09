Azerbaijan increases fruit and vegetable imports from Turkey in January

Azerbaijan imported fruits and vegetables from Turkey worth USD 1.352 million in January, according to the Report, citing data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly. This figure represents a 5.9% increase compared to the same period of 2025.
At the same time, Turkey's total exports of fruits and vegetables declined by 10.7% year on year in January, amounting to USD 187.382 million.
The largest importers of Turkish fruits and vegetables were Germany (USD 24 million, –19.1%), the United States (USD 22.485 million, –38.7%), and Iraq (USD 14.969 million, +117.5%).
