Chile and U.S. update Pre-Shipment Program for fruit exports

The Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Frutas de Chile updated the Pre-Shipment Program Operational Agreement, which sets the procedures for exporting Chilean fruit to the U.S. market.

Óscar Camacho, the national director of SAG, emphasized the significance of the agreement. "Clearly, an agreement of this scope is very important for SAG, APHIS, and Frutas del Chile. It updates previous inspection and export procedures," he stated.

Iván Marambio, President of Frutas de Chile, mentioned that U.S. Ambassador Brandon Judd's presence at the signing emphasized the strong relationship between the two nations. "The United States continues to be our leading export market, with over 850,000 tons of fresh fruit imported last season, primarily table grapes and citrus. We face challenges related to tariffs and the suspension of the Systems Approach for our table grapes, and we hope for positive progress in negotiations," he stated.

Miguel Canala-Echeverría, general manager of Frutas de Chile, recalled that the phytosanitary inspection sites of APHIS-SAG and Frutas de Chile are unique in their kind and pioneers in the review of fresh fruit destined for the U.S. "The Pre-Shipment Program is now in its 44th year. This program has enabled us to keep increasing shipments and to tackle challenges collaboratively between the fruit exporting sector and authorities of both countries," he said.

Ambassador Brandon Judd emphasized the long-standing economic and cultural connections between Chile and the United States, praising the high quality of Chilean fruit. "The fruit imported from Chile to the U.S. is among the best in the world. The efforts of Chile's fruit sector are crucial for creating jobs and supporting local communities, and they also benefit U.S. consumers by providing some of the world's best fruits. Collaborative efforts like ours ensure mutual benefits for both nations," he stated.

Judd also shared his personal experience as a missionary in Chile, which strengthened his bond with the country. Regarding exports, he mentioned that "further progress can be made in the area of fruit."

