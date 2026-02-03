UK to host regenerative farming research site in 2026

McCain Foods plans to launch its third Farm of the Future globally in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, in 2026. The 202-hectare site will operate as a commercial-scale research farm focused on regenerative agriculture and will join existing McCain Farms of the Future in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada, and Lichtenburg, South Africa.

The UK site will be developed in partnership with the University of Leeds and is located in the region where McCain GB has operated its headquarters for more than 50 years. Insights generated at the site will be shared with McCain's global network of 4,400 farmers.

The announcement coincides with the publication of McCain Foods' 2025 Global Sustainability Report and follows the company's earlier commitment to establish three Farms of the Future.

Farm of the Future UK will operate as a working farm and research platform, with potato production scheduled to begin in 2026. The site will trial regenerative farming practices such as controlled traffic farming, year-round soil cover, and biodiversity management. It will also pilot a circular nutrient system using pig manure, developed in collaboration with the University of Leeds National Pig Centre.

McCain and the University of Leeds will form a research and teaching partnership aimed at generating independently validated data on soil health, biodiversity, and greenhouse gas emissions. Additional research areas include autonomous vehicles and alternative fuels for farm equipment. As with the Canadian and South African sites, results will be published in annual reports.

Max Koeune, President and CEO of McCain Foods, said: "McCain Farm of the Future UK marks an important step in how we are scaling regenerative agriculture across our global Farms of the Future. Each site helps us test real solutions with farmers, understand what works, and share that knowledge across our network. This is how we strengthen the resilience of our farms, support our partners, and build a more sustainable food system for the long term."

James Young, Vice President of Agriculture at McCain GB&I, said: "Farming is at the heart of Britain's food system, and farmers face growing challenges that demand new solutions. We're proud to launch our third and final Farm of the Future here in the UK, combining global knowledge with local action and a research partnership with the University of Leeds. This farm will show that regenerative farming works in practice and aims to provide a blueprint for others, helping secure the future of farming for generations to come."

Professor Nick Plant, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Leeds, said: "The University of Leeds is committed to helping address global challenges, including food security and the climate crisis. Our partnership with McCain at their Farm of the Future in the UK is a clear example of our joint ambition to promote farming practices that minimise environmental impact. Establishing this 20-year agreement will enable us to further develop research expertise in soil health and land productivity that can benefit farming approaches worldwide."

In Great Britain, McCain reports that 86 per cent of its contracted potato acreage is classified as "Engaged" or higher within its Regenerative Agriculture Framework. The company also reported a 25 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 19 per cent reduction in water intensity since 2017.

For more information:

McCain Foods

Tel: +44 (0) 1723 584141

www.mccain.com