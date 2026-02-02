Philippine banana exports rise 26% as Asia lifts global trade

Higher export volumes from the Philippines shaped global banana trade during the first nine months of 2025, according to a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO estimates that global banana exports, excluding plantain, increased by 6 per cent in 2025 to more than 20.8 million metric tons.

The FAO reported that the Philippines and Colombia recorded double-digit growth rates in banana exports, adding a combined 900,000 metric tons to global supply. Banana shipments from the Philippines are projected to rise by 26 per cent to about 2.92 million metric tons in 2025, compared with 2.32 million metric tons in 2024, based on monthly export data through August. This increase places the Philippines as the world's second-largest banana exporter in 2025, behind Ecuador, after ranking third in 2024.

According to the FAO, the recovery in Philippine exports reflects improved domestic production following weather- and disease-related losses in recent years. "Industry sources reported that substantial investments had been made in boosting the production of bananas in Region 2, Cagayan Valley of the Philippines, including through the provision of organic fertilizer and other inputs by the Department of Agriculture," the FAO said.

Asia as a whole is expected to play a larger role in the global banana trade. Exports from the region are projected to rise by 24 per cent to nearly 5.19 million metric tons in 2025, up from 4.18 million metric tons in 2024. Export growth has also been recorded in Cambodia, India, and Vietnam, driven largely by higher demand from China and Middle Eastern markets. India's banana exports are forecast to increase by 25 per cent to 955,000 metric tons, Vietnam's by 24 per cent to 500,000 metric tons, and Cambodia's by 21 per cent to 314,000 metric tons.

Japan's banana imports are forecast to grow by 2 per cent to 1.06 million metric tons. The Philippines remains Japan's primary supplier, accounting for around 75 to 80 per cent of total imports, while Japan also recorded a 50 per cent increase in imports from Vietnam. Average banana import unit values into Japan rose by 5 per cent to US$1,012 per metric ton during the first nine months of 2025.

Despite higher Philippine shipments, tariff access remains an issue in Japan. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the Department of Agriculture is seeking reduced tariffs, pushing for "a flat 5 percent or flat 8 percent tariff." Philippine bananas currently face an 8 per cent duty in summer and 18 per cent in winter, while competitors such as Thailand and Vietnam benefit from preferential rates.

Source 1: The Manila Times

Source 2: Inquirer.net