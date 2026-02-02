Ecuador leads regional scientific cooperation to tackle banana phytosanitary risks

Ecuador, the world's top banana exporter, is spearheading a regional effort to genetically enhance the Cavendish variety to resist phytosanitary threats like Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (R4T) and Moko. These diseases, prevalent in Latin America, pose significant risks to the banana industry.

During the CAF Economic Forum in Panama City, Ecuador's government, the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) signed a letter of intent. This agreement is designed to support the development of a genetic improvement program for the Cavendish banana. The signing was attended by Ecuador's Minister of Agriculture, Juan Carlos Vega; CAF President Sergio Díaz-Granados; and AEBE's Executive Director, José Antonio Hidalgo, with Jorge Encalada, AEBE's Board President, acting as an honorary witness.

The project involves forming an alliance with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), a globally recognized leader in scientific research, to develop technical solutions that proactively and effectively address the primary phytosanitary threats impacting banana cultivation worldwide.

According to the information released, AEBE, with support from CAF, is currently developing financing mechanisms to enable the future implementation of a bi-national program with Brazil. This program will focus on strengthening technical skills, knowledge transfer, and the development of practical solutions for the banana production sector.

The initiative is underway amid increasing health, environmental, and trade challenges that demand coordinated, long-term solutions to stabilize production and export flows. In this context, Ecuador closed 2025 with over 378 million boxes of bananas exported, continuing steady growth despite climatic, commercial, and phytosanitary pressures.

AEBE emphasized that the Cavendish banana serves as a key asset for food security and international agricultural trade. Threats like Fusarium R4T and Moko threaten jobs, income, and sector stability. Therefore, enhancing prevention measures and scientific research is seen as crucial for the future of the banana industry in the region.

As part of this vision, the banana guild promotes a comprehensive strategy that includes phytosanitary prevention measures, security in the logistics chain, and product valorization, all within a context of increasing international sector demands.

