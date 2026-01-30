Vietnam fruit and vegetable exports to U.S. exceed US$500 million

Vietnam's total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in 2025 is estimated at US$70.09 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12 per cent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. The United States remained the largest export market, accounting for 21.1 per cent of total export value, equivalent to nearly US$15 billion, up 16 per cent compared with 2024.

Within this trade, fruit and vegetable shipments to the U.S. exceeded US$500 million in 2025, making the U.S. Vietnam's second-largest fruit and vegetable export market after China. Exported produce includes a range of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables supplied through established commercial programs.

Exporters report that access to the U.S. market is increasingly shaped by technical requirements and compliance standards. U.S. authorities continue to tighten regulations related to food safety, traceability, and maximum residue limits for plant protection products, requiring strict adherence by suppliers.

To meet these requirements, companies have adjusted production and supply chain practices. Measures include strengthening linkages with growers, locating processing facilities close to raw material areas, implementing multiple layers of quality control, and digitising cultivation records to support traceability. Produce consignments are commonly subject to on-site testing prior to processing, followed by additional analysis at accredited laboratories before export.

Logistics costs remain elevated due to distance and transport conditions, adding pressure to exporters. As a result, producers and traders are increasingly focused on efficiency, consistent quality, and compliance rather than volume expansion alone.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, U.S. demand for imported agricultural products remains steady, particularly for fruit and vegetables that meet quality and certification requirements. However, exporters continue to face risks linked to trade policy adjustments, high shipping costs, and evolving technical standards.

To maintain market access, industry participants are placing greater emphasis on supply chain control, documentation, and diversification of sales channels alongside exports to the United States.

