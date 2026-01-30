South African reefer exports grow steadily over five years

Volumes of temperature-sensitive, or reefer, exports from South Africa have increased steadily over the past five years, according to shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company. The main growth has come from exports to Europe, driven by products such as citrus, table grapes, apples, pears, and other fruit categories.

The increase in reefer volumes has contributed to higher agricultural export revenue. Through 2025, export earnings rose to an estimated US$11.7 billion, with refrigerated cargo accounting for a large share of this total.

MSC South Africa's national export commercial executive, Zane Godwin, said the company reached a new high in reefer volumes last year. "Today, reefer cargo makes up almost a third of our total business out of South Africa," he told Fruitnet. Around half of these volumes are destined for European markets.

According to Godwin, the figures reflect sustained international demand and increasing reliance on South Africa as a supplier of fresh produce.

To support higher volumes, MSC has expanded its reefer shipping services. The Western Cape Express, recently introduced, links South Africa more directly with North West Europe and West Africa, with a focus on peak fruit export periods.

In addition, the company launched the USWASA Express service in late 2025. This service provides a direct connection between South Africa and major ports in the United States, including New York, Baltimore, and Savannah.

Alongside shipping capacity, investments have been made in cold-chain infrastructure to support longer export routes. In Durban, a new cold-storage facility has added approximately 15,000 square metres of temperature-controlled capacity, designed to handle both chilled and frozen cargo.

"The facility enhances South Africa's competitiveness, reducing time-to-market for perishable products and strengthening the entire export ecosystem from farm gate to final destination," MSC said.

Further cold-chain expansion has also taken place in Savannah, Georgia, which functions as a hub for trans-Atlantic fruit imports. This facility supports the handling and onward distribution of reefer cargo arriving from South Africa and other origins.

Source: The South African