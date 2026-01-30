New banana and papaya ripening center in Chihuahua inaugurated

Coliman Bananas held an opening ceremony to mark the start of operations at its new banana and papaya ripening distribution center (CEDIS) in the state of Chihuahua. This is part of a strategic partnership with Medfrut, a fruit and vegetable distributor in the region. For Colimed, a company formed via the union of Coliman Bananas and Medfrut, this development will help its goal of strengthening the marketing of bananas and papayas in Chihuahua.

© Coliman Bananas

The new ripening CEDIS is equipped to carry out specialized processes that allow each stage of ripening to be controlled, ensuring that the fruit reaches the optimum point of color, flavor, and texture. With this infrastructure, the company will be able to offer the market fresh, consistent, high-quality products.

The ribbon cutting was performed by Teresa Castillo, CEO of Medfrut, and Jorge Aguilar, CEO of Coliman Bananas, symbolizing the formal start of this alliance. This represents a key step in the expansion and strengthening of the logistics and commercial network of both organizations.

© Coliman

Jorge Aguilar, CEO of Coliman Banana and Teresa Castillo, CEO of Medfrut.





© Coliman Bananas

In this partnership, Coliman Bananas contributes its production knowledge, experience, and product quality, the result of years of work in the field and in the supply chain, while Medfrut contributes its knowledge of the regional market and its logistics capacity, generating a synergy that allows the needs of the Chihuahua market to be met efficiently and in a timely manner.

The main objective of this alliance is to bring the freshness, quality, and reliability of the company's bananas and papayas to consumers throughout Chihuahua. This project responds to a need identified after an in-depth analysis of the regional market–that revealed a lack of a solid, specialized, and reliable option for the supply of these fruits that also guaranteed continuity, service, and customer support.

© Coliman Bananas

The inauguration was attended by employees of both companies as well as partners, friends, and family members of the shareholders. This symbolic event reflected not only business growth but also the collaboration, trust, and friendship built over years of working together, which are now consolidated with the start of Colimed's operations in Chihuahua.

For more information:

Audee Rios Canobbio

Coliman Bananas

[email protected]

www.colimanbananas.com