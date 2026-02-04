Small-scale farms underpin global food consumption

Understanding who produces the food reaching consumers has become more complex as supply chains globalise and countries rely more heavily on imports. Food labels increasingly reference distant origins, and only one in seven countries is food self-sufficient across key food groups. As a result, assessing who feeds consumers requires analysis beyond national borders.

Recent research based on production and trade data from 198 countries shows that small-scale farms play a larger role in food consumption than commonly assumed. The study focuses on consumption rather than production alone, highlighting how imported food contributes to daily diets. This approach contrasts with earlier assessments that primarily measured national output and attributed global food supply to large-scale industrial systems.

The findings indicate that small-scale farms, typically under 20 hectares, underpin a substantial share of food consumed worldwide. In high-income countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, small-scale producers contribute about one-third of food consumed, largely through international trade. These farms are often located in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia and supply fruit, vegetables, pulses, and root and tuber crops to Western markets.

Despite representing less than 1% of farms in Australia, small-scale operations supply around 15% of national food consumption. In Canada and Europe, they contribute close to 20%, primarily via imports. Across the dataset, small farms account for the majority of food supply in 46 countries, supporting daily food needs for around 5 billion people.

The trade patterns also reveal imbalances. Low- and middle-income countries with large smallholder sectors often export food crops such as lentils and sweet potatoes while importing cereals and oil crops. This reflects export-oriented systems that can increase dependence on imports and expose countries to food and nutrition risks.

The research, also referenced in the Food and Agriculture Organization's State of Food and Agriculture report, notes that small-scale farmers face pressures linked to land tenure, climate exposure, and trade conditions. These challenges can affect food availability beyond national boundaries, as supply chains connect producers and consumers globally.

The study concludes that maintaining supply from small-scale farms depends on measures that extend across borders, including access to markets, land security, finance, and fair trading conditions. Small-scale production is closely linked to fruit, vegetable, and pulse supply, which are central to current consumption patterns and potential dietary shifts toward more plant-based foods.

Source: The Conversation