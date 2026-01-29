Egypt's National Food Safety Authority reported that 5,900 food export consignments were shipped during the week of 17–23 January 2026, with a combined volume of approximately 210,000 tons. According to MENA, a partner of TV BRICS, the shipments were handled by 1,540 exporting companies and covered around 764 food product categories, including fruits, vegetables, tubers, processed fruit and vegetables, and other food items.

Fruit exports accounted for 82,000 tons across 30 varieties. Citrus fruit represented the largest share at 67,000 tons, followed by strawberries at approximately 8,000 tons and other fruits at 7,000 tons. Vegetable exports totalled 46,000 tons across 34 varieties. Sweet potatoes were the leading vegetable product at 10,000 tons, while beans and potatoes each reached volumes of 7,000 tons.

Egyptian food products were shipped to a broad range of destinations. Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE ranked among the main receiving markets, within a total of 182 importing countries during the reporting week. Cairo Airport handled the highest number of export consignments, with 1,232 shipments processed.

On the import side, Egypt received 1,844 food consignments with a total volume of around 415,000 tons, handled by 930 importing companies. Russia was the largest supplier country during the week, followed by Brazil and Indonesia, among a total of 110 exporting countries supplying food to Egypt.

During the same period, the authority issued 2,050 export health certificates. In addition, 1,172 consignments were released under temporary clearance procedures, while 463 shipments were processed through the accelerated release system.

The reported figures reflect ongoing activity in Egypt's food export and import flows during the second half of January, covering a wide range of fresh and processed products moving through air and other export channels.

Source: TV BRICS