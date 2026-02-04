"I am looking for someone who wants to continue the journey with me"

"The world of fruit and vegetables is not usually at the top of recent graduates' wish lists, nor is it among the most referenced business master's programs," writes Silvia Balconi, the Orsero Group's brand and communications manager, on her LinkedIn page while sharing a recent brand initiative. It is precisely from this awareness that the Orsero Group decided to convey a powerful message by collaborating with YouTuber Marcello Ascani on a video titled "La Regina della Frutta" [The Queen of Fruit].

© Gruppo OrseroA clip of YouTuber Marcello Ascani's interview with Raffaella Orsero. Click here to access the full video.

The initiative was relaunched by the same company on social media and aims to showcase the industry without any glossy filters. The initiative emphasizes fresh produce and fruit juice, and highlights the company's commitment to attracting new talent and explaining the complexity of the supply chain.

Key points from the interview with Raffaella Orsero are below:

A hybrid and resilient business model

During her overnight visit to Milan's Ortomercato, Raffaella Orsero emphasized the uniqueness of the Group's business model, which maintains an almost perfect balance among its sales channels, with 50% dedicated to large-scale retail trade (GDO) and the other 50% dedicated to markets. This diversification enables the Group to fulfill the scheduling requirements of the retail sector and the daily negotiations that are characteristic of the wholesale market.

"This is not an industrial process: Courgettes aren't something you manufacture. You have to work with what nature provides," Raffaella Orsero pointed out.

Growth outlook: Targeting €1.7 billion

Despite the stable fruit and vegetable market and the lack of significant organic growth, Orsero continues to gain ground. Since entering the stock market in 2017 with a turnover of around €900 million, the company has grown and now expects to close the current year at around €1.7 billion. This growth is fueled by an above-average organic increase, as well as M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activities, primarily in France and Spain, which aim to balance the company's presence in the large-scale retail sector and traditional markets.

"We don't make things up. It's a low-margin industry, basically middleman work. What matters is volume and scale," the CEO says.

Expansion in the U.S. and logistical challenges

Looking to the future, Orsero's strategy is to expand overseas. Raffaella Orsero confirmed her intention to expand into the United States, a market considered essential for balancing geographical risk, which is currently concentrated in southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and Greece). "We have been looking for more than a year," the CEO admitted, emphasizing the difficulty of finding partners who share an industrial vision and aren't just looking for a financial exit. "I am looking for someone who wants to continue the journey with me."

Logistics is a significant area of focus, as it accounts for 50 per cent of the business, according to Orsero, who described it as "very costly. The group imports bananas and pineapples, accounting for around 30 per cent of its turnover, via its own ships. It outsources the transport of other products.

Inside the fruit trade: The search for talent

More than just the statistics, the service shed light on the company's culture. With over 2,000 employees, 20% of whom are under 30 years old, Orsero seeks to dispel the myth of an outdated industry. Managing 2,400 suppliers in 86 countries requires diplomatic skills and cultural adaptability. Raffaella Orsero calls "a heart-led approach," meaning the ability to communicate with producers and establish trusting relationships that extend beyond financial factors. This gives Orsero a competitive advantage over private equity funds.

© Gruppo OrseroA moment of the interview with Raffaella Orsero by YouTuber Marcello Ascani. Click here to access the full video.

Product trends

Among the commercial trends is the double-digit growth of avocados, which have become a staple in many people's consumption habits. Orsero generates nearly 50 million euros from avocados alone. Another trend is the growing market share of multicultural products, such as pak choi.

Orsero's media operation shows how B2B communication is evolving. Bringing a YouTuber among the pallets at 3:30 a.m. isn't just to gain views; it's also to show the reality of a profession that allows one to manage significant economic resources and "feel like an entrepreneur" at a young age. Raffaella Orsero points out: "My father had already achieved a lot by the time he was 35 or 37. It's not that one has to wait. If you have something to offer, do it at 25 or 30, not 50."