U.S. lawmakers introduce produce prescription bill for veterans

U.S. lawmakers have introduced new legislation aimed at expanding access to fruits and vegetables for veterans with diet-related chronic conditions.

The Produce Prescription for Veterans Act was introduced by U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16). The bill would authorise the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide produce-prescriptions through the Veterans Health Administration. Under the proposal, eligible veterans could receive vouchers or debit cards to purchase fruits and vegetables at reduced or no cost.

© Chellie Pingree

The legislation is intended to address food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease among veterans. Currently, fewer than 13 per cent of Americans meet recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake levels. Rising grocery costs and limited access to fresh produce in some areas contribute to higher rates of chronic conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Veterans face higher-than-average rates of chronic illness, and nearly 25 per cent of post-9/11 veterans report food insecurity.

Supporters of the legislation say that produce prescription programs can help bridge the gap between dietary guidance and actual access to fresh food. Senator Durbin said the bill would allow the Veterans Health Administration to implement produce prescription programs so veterans can follow dietary recommendations provided by healthcare professionals. Representative Pingree said research shows increased fruit and vegetable consumption can support the management of chronic health conditions. Representative Buchanan said the bill focuses on preventive healthcare approaches by addressing diet-related issues earlier.

The American Heart Association reports that adults participating in produce prescription programs consume about 30 per cent more fruits and vegetables per day. The association has also found measurable reductions in blood pressure and blood sugar among programme participants.

The proposed legislation builds on pilot produce prescription programs launched at Veterans Health Administration facilities in Houston and Salt Lake City in 2023. Those pilots have since expanded to additional sites in New York, North Carolina, and Maryland. However, broader implementation has been limited. In response to a 2024 inquiry from Senator Durbin and Representative Pingree, the Department of Veterans Affairs stated it lacked the authority to provide direct food assistance or funding for food purchases to veterans.

If enacted, the Produce Prescription for Veterans Act would establish new authority for the VA to offer produce prescriptions as part of medical care. The bill has received endorsement from the National Produce Prescription Collaborative, which advocates for integrating fruit and vegetable access into healthcare systems.

The legislation is now subject to the congressional review process.

