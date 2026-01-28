South Africa boosts fruit exports on expanded cold-chain logistics

South Africa's agricultural export revenue increased through 2025, with total export receipts estimated at US$11.7 billion to date. Growth has been driven largely by refrigerated shipments that rely on stable cold-chain logistics, according to a statement from Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The perishables sector has recorded consistent growth over the past five years, supported by agricultural exports, particularly citrus, table grapes, apples, and pears. These categories form the core of South Africa's temperature-controlled export flows.

MSC reports record reefer volumes shipped from South Africa in 2025. Zane Godwin, national export commercial executive for MSC South Africa, said reefer cargo now represents almost one-third of the carrier's total business out of the country, with around half of these volumes moving into European markets.

"Today, reefer cargo accounts for almost one-third of our total business out of South Africa, with around half of those volumes moving into European markets. It's a clear sign of the trust exporters place in MSC to move their most time- and temperature-sensitive goods reliably, season after season," Godwin said.

To support seasonal export demand, MSC recently introduced a Western Cape Express service. The company stated that the service "enhances and completes our current NWC-South Africa and NWC-Morocco-WAF Service networks, ensuring reinforced coverage during the fruit picking season".

"This service seamlessly connects key South African ports with major European gateways, offering shippers enhanced reliability and transit times during peak seasons," MSC said.

In addition to the Walvis Bay-Cape Town-San Pedro-London Gateway-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre service, MSC launched its USWASA Express service in late 2025. This service connects South Africa and West Africa with the US East Coast, including ports such as New York, Baltimore, and Savannah.

To align vessel capacity with increased perishables trade, MSC said it continues to expand cold-chain infrastructure through its logistics arm, Medlog. A cold-store facility in Durban provides approximately 15,000 square metres of temperature-controlled space, supporting chilled and frozen produce with full regulatory traceability.

"The facility enhances South Africa's competitiveness, reducing time-to-market for perishable products and strengthening the entire export ecosystem from farm gate to final destination," MSC said.

Medlog has also expanded facilities in Savannah, Georgia, supporting the handling of refrigerated produce on transatlantic trade routes. According to MSC, the Savannah site functions as a logistics node for perishables moving into and out of North America, linking production regions with overseas consumer markets through controlled cold-chain systems.

Source: Freight News